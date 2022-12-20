Left Menu

Son goes to party in north Delhi with father's gun, held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:15 IST
A 22-year-old man was held carrying his father’s loaded pistol in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Harsh, a resident of Maujpur, they said.

He stole the pistol from his father’s almirah and went to a party with it to impress his friends, police said.

The matter was reported to police Sunday around 11.45 pm when the caller told them that some people were seen carrying a firearm at Shakti Nagar Chowk red light, a senior police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and chased down the fleeing suspect.

One country-made pistol loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The accused said that he stole the pistol from the almirah in his house and came to a party with his friends in Shakti Nagar, Kalsi said.

He was on his way home and was waiting for a lift near the red light, the DCP said.

The pistol was found to be registered in the name of one Rakesh Solanki, who works as a security guard with property dealer Yogender Kumar, the father of the accused, police said.

Solanki, who has the licence for the gun, had given the gun to Kumar to keep it with him before leaving for his village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh two days ago, they said.

The accused was also found to have been previously involved in a case of Arms Act registered in Jafrabad Police Station, police added.

