Rajasthan ACB nabs 2 for accepting bribe on behalf of junior engineer of municipality

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:18 IST
The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught two men for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on behalf of a junior engineer of Khatu Nagar Palika in Sikar district of Rajasthan, officials said.

Junior engineer Dinesh Kumar Meena managed to escape and efforts are being made to trace him, they said.

ACB Director General B L Soni said a contractor had filed a complaint against Meena that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for clearing his pending bills worth Rs 16 lakh.

The complainant gave Rs 50,000 to the junior engineer's aide, Magan Jat, on Friday, who took the money to a hotel and was also captured in a CCTV camera, they said.

Meena asked the contractor to give the remaining amount of Rs 1 lakh to Jat and another aide Pooran on Tuesday near Toran Dwar in Khatushyamji town, officials said.

The ACB team caught Jat and Pooran while they were accepting the bribe amount. Meena was also present nearby but escaped in a car, they said.

