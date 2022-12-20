One injured in clash between two groups in Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:21 IST
One person was injured in a clash between two groups at Valiv in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday evening.
Harijit Singh alias Dadu was injured in the attack, said a police official.
Police rushed to the spot immediately and probe is underway, he added.
