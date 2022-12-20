Woman out to defecate raped by 2 men near Jaipur

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Muhana area of Jaipur on Tuesday by two men when her bathroom ran out of water and she was forced to go out to relieve herself, police said. The incident happened early in the morning, they said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Harishankar said that the woman, a mother of three, had gone to a secluded place outside her house to relieve herself at around 5 am when two men raped her.

One of them stuffed a cloth in her mouth and the other raped her, he said, adding the accused are yet to be identified.

The woman was taken to a hospital due to excessive bleeding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)