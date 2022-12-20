Anup Kumar Rattan appointed Advocate General for Himachal
Anup Kumar Rattan has been appointed as Himachal Pradesh's Advocate General with immediate effect. A notification in this regard was issued late on Tuesday. Rattan will replace Ashok Sharma, whose resignation has been accepted.
