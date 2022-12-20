U.S. seeks to ease delivery of humanitarian aid, Treasury says
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:30 IST
The United States is moving to ease the delivery of humanitarian assistance without running afoul of international sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on its website Tuesday.
The move comes after the United Nations Security Council earlier this month moved to exempt humanitarian assistance from international sanctions.
