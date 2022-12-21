Zelenskiy expected to visit Washington on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Washington and is expected to visit the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday, citing nine sources familiar with the matter.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet congressional leadership and national-security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties, Punchbowl News added. During the trip, which would be Zelenskiy's first foreign visit since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian president was expected to address a joint session of Congress, the report added.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be a session of Congress on Wednesday night which would have a "very special focus on democracy." Pelosi's remarks, which came in a letter, did not elaborate on what the session would be about. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported visit by Zelenskiy.

