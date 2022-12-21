Left Menu

Chinese foreign minister tells Australian counterpart two countries can become partners

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:43 IST
Chinese foreign minister tells Australian counterpart two countries can become partners
Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign minister Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart Penny Wong that China and Australia should and can become partners who are mutually in need of each other during bilateral talks in Beijing on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

China and Australia have no fundamental conflicts of interest and the two countries should use the 50th anniversary of ties to reorganise and restart bilateral relations, Wang also said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022