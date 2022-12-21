Chinese foreign minister tells Australian counterpart two countries can become partners
China's foreign minister Wang Yi told his Australian counterpart Penny Wong that China and Australia should and can become partners who are mutually in need of each other during bilateral talks in Beijing on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.
China and Australia have no fundamental conflicts of interest and the two countries should use the 50th anniversary of ties to reorganise and restart bilateral relations, Wang also said, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.
