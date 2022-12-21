Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:58 IST
UK's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens unlawful, London court rules
The British government's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Wednesday.

The Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA), an independent body set up to oversee citizens' rights, took legal action against the Home Office, arguing Britain is breaching the withdrawal agreement with the European Union by requiring EU citizens to reapply for the right to live and work in the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

