UK's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens unlawful, London court rules

The British government's post-Brexit settlement scheme for EU citizens is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Wednesday.

The Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA), an independent body set up to oversee citizens' rights, took legal action against the Home Office, arguing Britain is breaching the withdrawal agreement with the European Union by requiring EU citizens to reapply for the right to live and work in the United Kingdom.

