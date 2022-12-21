Left Menu

CBI takes over Bihar missing girl case

The CBI has taken over the probe into a case where a six-year girl went missing from a Saraswati Puja pandal in Bihars Muzaffarpur on February 16 last year, officials said Wednesday. The agency acted with alacrity registering the FIR within 15 days of the case being handed over to it by the Patna High Court on December 5, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:10 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

The CBI has taken over the probe into a case where a six-year girl went missing from a Saraswati Puja pandal in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on February 16 last year, officials said Wednesday. The agency acted with alacrity registering the FIR within 15 days of the case being handed over to it by the Patna High Court on December 5, they said. The girl had gone missing last year but local police failed to make any headway into the matter following which the case was given to the CBI, they said. The agency has now re-registered the FIR lodged at the Bramhapura police station in the district against unidentified persons, they said.

