Cooker bomb blast: K'taka govt to bear treatment expenses of auto driver

Hence, the amount which was paid through ESI till now, will be paid by the government henceforth, an order from the Dakshina Kannada district administration said here Wednesday.Poojary, who was injured in the auto rickshaw cooker blast along with Mohammed Shariq, the prime suspect in the terror case, was admitted to the private hospital on November 19.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:50 IST
Cooker bomb blast: K'taka govt to bear treatment expenses of auto driver
The Karnataka government will bear the further expenses for the treatment of Purushotham Poojary, the autorickshaw driver who was injured in the cooker bomb blast in the city on November 19.

Poojary is being treated at a private hospital here. So far, the expenses were borne by his daughter using her ESI benefits. The hospital has now informed that further treatment will not come under the ESI scheme.

''The treatment should be continued from the hospital without pressurising the family to pay the expenses. Hence, the amount which was paid through ESI till now, will be paid by the government henceforth,'' an order from the Dakshina Kannada district administration said here Wednesday.

Poojary, who was injured in the auto rickshaw cooker blast along with Mohammed Shariq, the prime suspect in the terror case, was admitted to the private hospital on November 19. Shariq has now been shifted to Bengaluru by the authorities.

Poojary has to undergo treatment for another 15 to 20 days at the hospital for plastic surgery. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had handed over Rs 50,000 while district-in-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar gave Rs 25,000 to Poojary in their personnel capacity during his treatment.

The DK district administration has sent the proposal to the government seeking compensation for Poojary and a response is awaited, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

