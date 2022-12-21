Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:07 IST
J&K Police to conduct verification of migrants, pony operators in Katra
Jammu and Kashmir Police will conduct verification of migrants, pony operators and others in and around Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, to keep a check on suspicious elements, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have been directed to conduct joint security drill with central para military forces and other intelligence agencies for security of the shrine, they said.

The directions were given by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi range Mohd Suleman Choudhary during a security review meeting of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra on Wednesday.

The senior officer stressed upon verification and census of migrants in and around Katra, pony porters and others to check the entry of any suspicious element in the area.

He further directed to conduct regular checking of hotels and other accommodations and verification of identity of those staying there.

Choudhary reviewed the security drill of the shrine, yatra route, and steps taken to ensure safety of pilgrims visiting the shrine.

A huge rush of pilgrims is likely to visit the shrine in the coming days especially on New Year's Eve on December 31. Therefore, the officials should cooperate and coordinate with each other to avoid any untoward incident, he directed.

