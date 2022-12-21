Musician, son held for killing labourer in Mumbai street fight

A 53-year-old man, working as a musician, and his 24-year-old son were arrested for allegedly killing a labourer following a street quarrel in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on a street in Wadala in central Mumbai on Monday late night when the musician and his son were walking towards their home. ''A labourer suddenly pushed the musician leading to a heated exchange between them which soon escalated into a fight,'' a police official said. The father-son duo thrashed the labourer and banged his head on the road, he said, adding some onlookers informed the police who rushed to the spot and admitted the injured man to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission. ''The investigation revealed the musician and the labourer had consumed alcohol,'' he said. A case was registered against the duo under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)