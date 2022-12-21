Delhi Police destroys 2,800 kg of drugs worth over Rs 1,500 cr seized in 8 years

The Delhi Police on Wednesday destroyed over 2,800 kgs of drugs worth Rs 1,513.05 crore seized under a campaign in the last eight years, officials said. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and members of the disposal committees were present when the drugs were destroyed in an incinerator in Delhi's Nilothi, they said.

The police said effective action is being taken against traffickers under the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi-NCR. According to an official statement, Saxena expressed satisfaction over the efforts being undertaken by Delhi Police to curb the drug menace in the capital. The Drug Disposal Committees (DDC) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Special Cell shortlisted the seized drugs which were no longer required for any legal proceedings and approval of the competent court was obtained for their destruction, the statement said. The DDCs physically examined, verified the weight and other details of the each of seized items, report of chemical analysis and any other documents and recorded its finding in each case and other mandatory procedures, it said.

The drugs which were destroyed include four kg of Ketamine, five kg Pseudoephedrine, 26.161 kg charas, 3.4 grams LSD, 204 grams of cocaine, 2,372.830 kg of ganja, 213.697 kg heroin/smack, 22.378 kg crude heroin, 39 bottles Pakvil, 32 tablets Addiso KN, and 238.652 kg psychotropic substances, officials said. The drugs were seized in a total of 65 cases registered from 2015 to 2022 and 154 accused persons were arrested in connection with inter-state drug trafficking operations, it said. ''The campaign is being run under the direction of Union Home Minister to eradicate drugs from the country. Recently, we have seen drugs coming in the country and our forces are seizing them. ''When such campaigns are run, the aim is to keep youth away from drugs. I congratulate Delhi Police. They execute such tasks and also who are guilty are punished. We will start with such more programmes in the future,'' Saxena said.

