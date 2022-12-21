Left Menu

Delhi Police destroys 2,800 kg of drugs worth over Rs 1,500 cr seized in 8 years

The Delhi Police on Wednesday destroyed over 2,800 kgs of drugs worth Rs 1,513.05 crore seized under a campaign in the last eight years, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 19:34 IST
Delhi Police destroys 2,800 kg of drugs worth over Rs 1,500 cr seized in 8 years
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Wednesday destroyed over 2,800 kgs of drugs worth Rs 1,513.05 crore seized under a campaign in the last eight years, officials said. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and members of the disposal committees were present when the drugs were destroyed in an incinerator in Delhi's Nilothi, they said.

The police said effective action is being taken against traffickers under the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi-NCR. According to an official statement, Saxena expressed satisfaction over the efforts being undertaken by Delhi Police to curb the drug menace in the capital. The Drug Disposal Committees (DDC) of Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Special Cell shortlisted the seized drugs which were no longer required for any legal proceedings and approval of the competent court was obtained for their destruction, the statement said. The DDCs physically examined, verified the weight and other details of the each of seized items, report of chemical analysis and any other documents and recorded its finding in each case and other mandatory procedures, it said.

The drugs which were destroyed include four kg of Ketamine, five kg Pseudoephedrine, 26.161 kg charas, 3.4 grams LSD, 204 grams of cocaine, 2,372.830 kg of ganja, 213.697 kg heroin/smack, 22.378 kg crude heroin, 39 bottles Pakvil, 32 tablets Addiso KN, and 238.652 kg psychotropic substances, officials said. The drugs were seized in a total of 65 cases registered from 2015 to 2022 and 154 accused persons were arrested in connection with inter-state drug trafficking operations, it said. ''The campaign is being run under the direction of Union Home Minister to eradicate drugs from the country. Recently, we have seen drugs coming in the country and our forces are seizing them. ''When such campaigns are run, the aim is to keep youth away from drugs. I congratulate Delhi Police. They execute such tasks and also who are guilty are punished. We will start with such more programmes in the future,'' Saxena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022