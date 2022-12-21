MP: Man held for displaying Bhindranwale's picture in religious procession

A 21-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly displaying a poster of Sikh separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on a tractor during a religious procession, police said. The procession was taken out in Ranjhi locality two days ago, said Superintendent of Police Siddartha Bahuguna.

After getting a tip-off, police checked CCTV footage of the event and arrested the man under Indian Penal Code sections 505 (public mischief) and 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

Further probe is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)