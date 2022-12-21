Suspected thief injured in police firing in Assam

A person was shot at by the police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday when he allegedly tried to flee custody after being arrested for ''snatching Rs 22 lakh from a bank customer'', a senior officer said. The accused was arrested while trying to escape with the amount snatched from the customer of the State Bank of India here, Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjib Kumar Saikia told reporters.

''The thief attacked police personnel after his arrest and tried to escape for the spot, and in retaliation, the police team opened fire aiming at his leg,'' the officer said.

The injured person was admitted to the Diphu Medical College Hospital, he said. During preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that he was part of a gang that is involved in snatching, Saikia said.

The police launched an operation to nab the mastermind of the gang, he said. The arrested person claimed he came from Jalpaiguri district in neighbouring West Bengal but the police have not found any identity card from him, Saikia said.

The Karbi Anglong district has witnessed several cases of snatching of cash and jewellery by criminals who came from other districts of Assam and neighbouring West Bengal, he added.

