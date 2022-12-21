U.S. to impose new controls on Iranian-supplied drones to Russia - Bloomberg news

The Biden administration is set to announce new export controls on Wednesday targeting Iranian drones and drone parts Russia has used in Ukraine since its invasion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The export controls announcement would coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's trip to Washington and could be part of a larger sanctions package, Bloomberg said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)