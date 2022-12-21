Left Menu

Bengal STF arrest suspected spy

The West Bengal Special Task Force STF unit on Wednesday arrested a suspected spy believed to be in the employ of Pakistans intelligence agency, the ISI, from Siliguri in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, a senior officer said on Wednesday.The person, identified as an electric buggy or toto-driver originally hailing from Bihars Champaran, was arrested by a team of Bengal STF sleuths from Siliguris Bharatnagar, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:05 IST
Bengal STF arrest suspected spy
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) unit on Wednesday arrested a suspected spy believed to be in the employ of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, from Siliguri in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The person, identified as an electric buggy or 'toto-driver' originally hailing from Bihar's Champaran, was arrested by a team of Bengal STF sleuths from Siliguri's Bharatnagar, he added. The person had been staying at a rented residence in Siliguri for quite some time now and was monitoring movements of the Army as well as of VVIPs and VIPs and passing on the information to the ISI, the officer said. ''He was living in Siliguri in the disguise of a toto driver. He has been using special technology and various social media signals to send information to the ISI. We are probing whether he was working alone or as part of a group,'' he said. The accused person was sent to 14-day custody with the STF, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022