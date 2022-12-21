Left Menu

Security forces recover 6 bombs in Assam's Sonitpur

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have recovered six hand-made bombs from under a bridge in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

A joint patrol team of the Army and police spotted the explosives under Chirajuli bridge on National Highway-15 in Dhekiajuli area, he said.

The bombs were later defused.

It is suspected that militant outfits placed these to disturb peace during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the officer said.

No militant outfit has, however, claimed responsibility so far.

The development comes two-days after Army's Eastern area Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita and Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta held a closed-door security review meeting here.

