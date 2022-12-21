Security forces recover 6 bombs in Assam's Sonitpur
- Country:
- India
Security forces have recovered six hand-made bombs from under a bridge in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.
A joint patrol team of the Army and police spotted the explosives under Chirajuli bridge on National Highway-15 in Dhekiajuli area, he said.
The bombs were later defused.
It is suspected that militant outfits placed these to disturb peace during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the officer said.
No militant outfit has, however, claimed responsibility so far.
The development comes two-days after Army's Eastern area Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita and Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta held a closed-door security review meeting here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Assam's Sonitpur
- Eastern
- New Year
- Dhekiajuli
- Lt Gen
- National
- Chirajuli
ALSO READ
Train collision in northeastern Spain injuries 70
King Charles inaugurates new Guru Nanak Gurdwara in eastern England
Dozens killed as jihadist groups clash in eastern Mali
WRAPUP 3-Russia shells eastern front, Ukraine says, as war aims appear to shift
WRAPUP 4-Russia shells eastern front, Ukraine says, as war aims appear to shift