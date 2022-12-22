Left Menu

Assam CM partially commissions Japan-assisted water supply scheme

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday partially commissioned the Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project, in what is seen as a major step towards meeting drinking requirements in the city.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-12-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 00:45 IST
Assam CM partially commissions Japan-assisted water supply scheme
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday partially commissioned the Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project, in what is seen as a major step towards meeting drinking requirements in the city. "With the capacity to provide running water supply to 13,000 households covering major areas of the city, partial commissioning would go a long way in mitigating the woes of residents of Guwahati with regards to safe and clean drinking water," he said.

Sarma assured the people of Guwahati that the remaining phase of the project, and those at various stages of execution, would be completed within the stipulated time frame. "I extend my gratitude to JICA and the Government of Japan for their wholehearted support and co-operation towards completion of this project," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global
4
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022