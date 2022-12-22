Left Menu

Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan HC refuses stay on custodial interrogation, allows interim protection from arrest

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 22-12-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 13:55 IST
Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan HC refuses stay on custodial interrogation, allows interim protection from arrest
Robert Vadra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected businessman Robert Vadra's petition seeking a stay on his custodial interrogation but said he cannot be arrested for two more weeks in connection with a land deal.

Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him.

While pronouncing the judgement, Justice P S Bhati said the stay on Vadra's arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022