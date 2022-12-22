Robert Vadra case: Rajasthan HC refuses stay on custodial interrogation, allows interim protection from arrest
The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected businessman Robert Vadra's petition seeking a stay on his custodial interrogation but said he cannot be arrested for two more weeks in connection with a land deal.
Vadra, who is the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, faces investigation over a purchase of land in Bikaner by Sky Light Hospitality, a company linked to him.
While pronouncing the judgement, Justice P S Bhati said the stay on Vadra's arrest will remain in force for a fortnight to allow him to appeal in a higher court.
