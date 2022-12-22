Left Menu

BJP MLA Pachpute complains of respiratory problem in Maha legislature

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-12-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 15:15 IST
BJP MLA Pachpute complains of respiratory problem in Maha legislature
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Babanrao Pachpute complained of respiratory problem in the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Thursday following which he was given preliminary treatment at a primary health centre located in the premises and later referred to a hospital. A medical officer at the health centre in the Vidhan Bhavan who attended to Pachpute told PTI that it primarily seemed to be an ''acute asthmatic attack''.

The legislator, who is in his late 60s, was brought to the health centre at around 12.30 pm after he complained of the respiratory problem, he said.

The legislator was given an emergency treatment and after he settled, he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, the medical officer said.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway in Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022