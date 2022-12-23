Left Menu

Head of Russia's Wagner group dismisses talk of N. Korean weapons as gossip

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 01:34 IST
The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea.

"Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement.

