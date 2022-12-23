Head of Russia's Wagner group dismisses talk of N. Korean weapons as gossip
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 01:34 IST
The head of private Russian military company the Wagner Group on Thursday dismissed as "gossip and speculation" a U.S. assertion that it had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea.
"Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wagner
- Yevgeny Prigozhin
- North Korea
- Russian
- Russia
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korean hackers exploited Seoul Halloween tragedy to distribute malware, Google says
Yorkshire sign Neil Wagner for first ten games of County Championship
INSIGHT-North Korean cyber spies deploy new tactic: tricking foreign experts into writing research for them
U.S., South Korea agree to continue cooperation for unified response to North Korea threats
INSIGHT-North Korean cyber spies deploy new tactic: tricking foreign experts into writing research for them