Blinken thanks Turkey for work on Black Sea grain initiative

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 03:02 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call on Thursday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, thanked Ankara's efforts to ensure continuation of the UN-brokered Black Sea grain initiative, the State Department said.

The two diplomatic leaders also underscored the importance of NATO unity in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion, the State Department said, adding Blinken also expressed concern over the situation in Syria. (Reporting By Paul Grant)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

