Pak drone shot down by BSF at Punjab border

A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment, the spokesperson said.This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 09:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A drone entering India from Pakistan through the international border in Punjab was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, a spokesperson of the force said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.

''BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment,'' the spokesperson said.

This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.

