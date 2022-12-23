Left Menu

Updated: 23-12-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 09:44 IST
Important cases to be heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, December 23: *HC to hear appeal by convict Shahzad Ahmed challenging life term awarded to him in the sensational 2008 Batla House encounter case in which decorated Delhi Police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life.

