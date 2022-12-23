Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Moscow dismisses U.S. supplying Patriot missiles to Kyiv

Russia says U.S. Patriot missiles in Ukraine won't stand in its way and won't help settle the conflict, following an announcement during Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's visit to Washington on new defensive supplies. WEAPONS

* The United States said North Korea had completed an initial arms delivery to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group. Owner Yevgeny Prigozhin dismissed the assertion as "gossip and speculation". * North Korea denied a Japanese media report it supplied munitions to Russia for use in Ukraine.

* The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a government funding bill that provides more money for Ukraine's defence. FIGHTING

* Fighting in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk remained focused on Bakhmut and Avdiivka, about 90 kilometres (54 miles) south, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. * Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said the frontline in Ukraine was stable, and that Moscow's forces had concentrated on "completing the liberation of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic".

* Russian former deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin says he was wounded in an explosion in a part of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces and required surgery. * Reuters was not able to independently confirm the battlefield reports.

SANCTIONS/DIPLOMACY * Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries that support them, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state television on Friday.

* U.S. Secretary of State Blinken thanked his Turkish counterpart for Ankara's work on ensuring the continuation of a Black Sea grain export deal. The two diplomats also underscored the importance of NATO unity in supporting Ukraine. * The United States imposed sanctions on 10 Russian naval entities over Russian operations against Ukrainian ports, the U.S. State Department said.

* A pair of bills granting the U.S. Justice Department additional tools to prosecute Russian oligarchs and suspected war criminals appeared poised to become law.

