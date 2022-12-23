Left Menu

BJP leader’s brother shot at in UP

PTI | Mau | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Motorcycle-borne persons fired at and injured the brother of a local BJP leader in the Bhiti area here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place under the Kotwali police station limits when Abhimanyu Chaurasia (22), brother of Bhola Chaurasia, district vice-president of BJP's Backward Class Morcha, was taking a morning walk outside his house, they said.

As he fell on the ground, relatives rushed him to a private hospital, police said, adding he is out of danger Circle Officer (CO) Dhananjay Mishra and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi, along with the police force, reached the spot soon after the incident, they said.

Three shots hit Abhimanyu Chaurasia and he suffered injuries in his right hand, paw and hip, Mishra said.

Quoting the victim, he said five persons of the locality had come on the motorcycle, fired at him and fled.

The matter is under investigation, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

