UP: 15-year-old girl, her brother go missing under suspicious circumstances

A 15-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother allegedly went missing from their house in the Deoband area here under suspicious circumstances, police said on Friday.

Muskaan and her brother Samad were playing on the terrace of their house in Sampla Bakal village on Sunday and went missing.

After their search bore no results, the family members on Thursday approached the Deoband police station, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and a search launched to trace the missing children, he said.

The father of the children works in Saudi Arabia, police said.

