Man sets bakery on fire as shop-owner misbehaves with daughter

A man has set a bakery on fire as its owner allegedly misbehaved with his minor daughter when she went there for purchase at Vishnupuram in Cheranalloor here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Wednesday and both the man and the bakery owner were arrested and remanded based in separate cases with regard to the incident.

According to police, the bakery owner Baburaj (52) allegedly misbehaved with the girl when she came to the bakery to buy articles on Wednesday evening.

When the girl informed his father about the incident, the enraged man rushed to the shop and set it on fire in the night, police said, adding that the shop suffered damage in the fire.

Baburaj's wife, who was at the shop when the man poured petrol at the small shop and set it on fire, suffered minor burn injuries.

The shop-owner was arrested under sections of POCSO Act. The father of the girl was also arrested based on the complaint by the bakery owner's wife.

Both of them were remanded by a local court, police added.

