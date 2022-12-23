Left Menu

HC grants bail to Murugha Mutt ex-admin S K Basavaraj

He argued that the allegation against Basavarajan was a counter complaint following the arrest of Sharanaru under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act.Basavarajan was in illegal custody as the alleged offences against him has not even taken place, the court was informed.The former legislator has been accused of criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating and procuration of minor girl.

HC grants bail to Murugha Mutt ex-admin S K Basavaraj
Former MLA and ex-administrator of Murugha Math, S K Basavarajan, who is in custody under charges of criminal conspiracy against the math's pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, has been granted conditional bail by the Karnataka High Court.

Sharanaru is himself in judicial custody since September 1 on charges of sexual assault against two minor girls.

Basavarajan's criminal petition was heard by the vacation bench of Justice S Rachaiah on Thursday.

Senior advocate Hasmath Pasha, arguing for Basavarajan, submitted that the allegations against him were politically motivated. He argued that the allegation against Basavarajan was a counter complaint following the arrest of Sharanaru under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Basavarajan was in illegal custody as the alleged offences against him has not even taken place, the court was informed.

The former legislator has been accused of criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating and procuration of minor girl. After Sharanaru's arrest, Basavaprabhu the in-charge of the math filed a false complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

