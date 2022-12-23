Left Menu

Man kills cousin with spade in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:40 IST
Man kills cousin with spade in UP's Bulandshahr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his cousin with a spade in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Basauti village under Shikarpur police station on Thursday night, they said.

Shikarpur Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh said Manoj (25) was allegedly killed by his cousin with a spade.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding since the incident, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the Medical Field

The Future of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022