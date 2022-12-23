Man kills cousin with spade in UP's Bulandshahr
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-12-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly killed his cousin with a spade in a village here, police said on Friday.
The incident happened in Basauti village under Shikarpur police station on Thursday night, they said.
Shikarpur Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh said Manoj (25) was allegedly killed by his cousin with a spade.
An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding since the incident, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding further investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shikarpur Circle Officer
- Manoj
- Basauti
- Shikarpur
- Kumar Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manoj Bajpayee's mother dies at 80
"General Rawat had boundless energy...": Army Chief Manoj Pandey
Sanskrit mother language of all civilised languages of world: J-K LG Manoj Sinha
SC Collegium recommends Justice Manoj Misra, Judge of Allahabad HC, for elevation as apex court judge.
Manoj Tiwary hints at retirement at end of ongoing season, wants "to give Bengal a Ranji Trophy title on way out"