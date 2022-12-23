Man kills cousin with spade in UP's Bulandshahr

A man allegedly killed his cousin with a spade in a village here, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Basauti village under Shikarpur police station on Thursday night, they said.

Shikarpur Circle Officer (CO) Varun Kumar Singh said Manoj (25) was allegedly killed by his cousin with a spade.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding since the incident, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the CO said, adding further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)