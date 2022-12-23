Several people wounded after gunshots fired in central Paris - BFM TV
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 16:57 IST
- Country:
- France
Several people were wounded after gunshots were fired in a central district of Paris, French television network BFM TV reported on Friday.
Police have arrested the suspected gunman, BFM TV added.
Paris police on Twitter said an operation was ongoing, asking the public to avoid the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker
Paris court upholds life sentence for Thalys train attacker
Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker
World News Roundup: Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker; Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, including militant, in West Bank raid, Palestinians say and more
Power outage plunges parts of Paris into darkness; technical glitch blamed