French interior minister to travel to Paris shooting scene
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 17:51 IST
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he would travel to Paris and visit the scene of a "dramatic" shooting which earlier killed at least two people.
The attacker had been arrested by police, Darmanin added.
