Himachal CM Sukhu urges tourists to wear masks, follow Covid protocol

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged tourists visiting the hill state to follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing a face mask, as a precautionary measure amid the spurt in infection in some countries.

The appeal comes in the backdrop of the highly transmissible Omicron strains, mostly BF.7, causing a spike in coronavirus cases in many countries, including China.

The chief minister also said proper law and order must be maintained and additional police must be deployed in places with high flow of tourists so that peace and tranquility of the state could be maintained.

''Himachal Pradesh was a tourist destination for all reasons and seasons with a rich tradition of welcoming the tourists with warmth and hospitality,'' he said, adding that all required steps must be taken to ensure that the tourists visiting the state must feel at home during their stay in the state.

'Atithi Devo Bhava' must be the motto of the Tourism and other departments to facilitate the tourists, he said. ''The tourists were our guests and we should ensure the best possible hospitality to them.'' He directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting the state, especially for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He asked the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the state government to make adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists in Himachal Pradesh.

He said that special arrangements must be made for ensuring hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles, particularly at major tourist destinations, of the state so that they could enjoy their stay without any inconvenience, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister appealed to the tourists not to park their vehicles alongside roads leading to traffic congestion and inconvenience to them.

He directed the police department to ensure use of drones for effective traffic management. He said adequate man and machinery must be deployed in areas prone to heavy snow so as to avoid any inconvenience to the tourists.

He said that four by four vehicles must also be stationed at strategic locations to meet any eventuality.

Sukhu directed the Public Works and Health departments to be on high alert. He said that special focus must be laid on smooth plying of vehicles across the Atal Tunnel Rohtang to facilitate the commuters. He said the police must also conduct night patrolling and Urban Local Bodies must ensure proper functioning of street lights and basic amenities.

He said the HPTDC owned hotels must also get ready to welcome the guests so that they carry home good memories about the state.

He said that the DCs and SPs must prepare a proper traffic plan to avoid traffic jams, so as to avoid inconvenience to the tourists and other commuters. He said proper parking slots and spaces must also be earmarked in major tourist destinations so that ample parking area was available for parking of the tourist vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)