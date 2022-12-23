Bakery set afire after owner misbehaves with girl

A man torched a bakery here after its owner allegedly misbehaved with his minor daughter, police said on Friday.

The confectionery seller was held under POCSO Act and the father of the girl was arrested for arson and both were lodged in prison after they were remanded to judicial custody by a court.

On Wednesday, Baburaj, who owns the outlet, allegedly misbehaved with the child when she was in the shop to buy sweets and she complained to her father.

Enraged, he rushed to the shop, poured petrol inside the store and set it ablaze allegedly leading to minor burn injuries to the wife of the proprietor. Also, portions of the building was damaged.

