Left Menu

Man reaches next to CM Askhok Gehlot's chopper to click selfie

His family members also reached there and informed that he was mentally challenged, he said.

PTI | Bharatpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:28 IST
Man reaches next to CM Askhok Gehlot's chopper to click selfie
  • Country:
  • India

In a security breach incident, a man reached next to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's chopper to click a selfie with the helicopter on Friday.

The incident occurred at the helipad on the police parade ground here when Gehlot was leaving for Delhi from Bharatpur, police said.

The chopper was getting ready to take off when the man identified as Harsh Goyal moved towards it with a mobile phone in hand, they said.

The man was mentally challenged and reached there to click a selfie with the helicopter, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said, adding security personnel caught him and took him to a local police station for questioning. His family members also reached there and informed that he was mentally challenged, he said. Following this, the medical examination of the man was conducted, the SP said.

Gehlot was in Bharatpur to attend a programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022