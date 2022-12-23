Left Menu

Assam: Anti-encroachment drive in Morigaon, 27 families evicted from school land

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 23-12-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 19:57 IST
Twenty-seven families and 17 shops were evicted from a school land, which they allegedly encroached upon, in Assam's Morigaon district on Friday, an official said.

The alleged encroachers were evicted by police and revenue officials from the ground of Barthal Doligaon Higher Secondary School in Lahorighat, he said.

The eviction drive was carried out in accordance with the rules, Circle Officer of Lahorighat SR Lagachu told reporters.

Eviction drive on illegal encroachment will continue according to the government's directive, he said.

Earlier this week, one of the largest eviction drives in the state was conducted at Batadrava in neighbouring Nagaon district, the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, affecting around 5,000 people.

Following the drive, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the state assembly that eviction was a continuous process and would be carried out to clear government and forest lands.

About 20.83 lakh acres of government land was under encroachment in the state, according to a 2017 report by a government-constituted committee headed by former chief election commissioner HS Brahma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

