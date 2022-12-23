Left Menu

Over 10 lakh e-Shram registrants have registered on NCS portal for jobs: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 10 lakh e-Shram registrants have registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal and are getting jobs accordingly, an official statement said on Friday.

The portal of the Ministry of Labour and Employment was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 20, 2015.

''So far, more than 10 lakh e-Shram registrants have registered on NCS portal and eShram workers are getting decent jobs through NCS,'' according to a presentation at the Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Members of Parliament for the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The portal is also integrated with 27 states and many private portals like Monster India, Naukri.com, Freshersworld, Merajob etc, the ministry said.

The government has also approved 370 Model Career Centres for providing various career related services at the district level, it added.

The government launched the e-SHRAM portal in August 2021 with the objective to create a national database of unorganised sector workers. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli along with Members of Parliament of various political parties took part in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

