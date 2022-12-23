Left Menu

CM Dhami hands over appointment letters to 604 CHOs

23-12-2022
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday gave appointment letters to 604 new Community Health Officers (CHOs) to be posted in 13 districts of Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said the role of health and wellness centres is very important for better public health as they provide services at the village level.

Emphasising on the role of health and wellness centres during the Corona pandemic, he said, ''CHOs are the strong pillars of these centres. The objective of health employment generation programmes like this being held across the country is to provide better health services in remote areas.'' The prime minister has resolved to provide employment to 10 lakh youth every year under the programme, he said.

