Left Menu

Russian tourist found dead in Odisha hotel

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 23-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 22:41 IST
Russian tourist found dead in Odisha hotel
  • Country:
  • India

A Russian tourist was found dead at a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada district, police said Friday.

Vladimir Bidanov, 61, was part of a four-member group of Russian tourists who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

Singh said they found Vladimir lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him.

Vladimir was rushed to the district hospital but doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that the group was supposed to leave for Jeypore in Koraput district from Rayagada on Thursday morning.

''The deceased was taking medicines for some heart ailments,'' he said.

Based on the preliminary inquiry, SDPO (Rayagada) Debjyoti Dash said, ''It is suspected that the foreign tourist succumbed to excessive consumption of liquor. His family has been intimated about the incident through the Embassy of the Russian Federation and his son is expected to reach Rayagada on Saturday.'' The autopsy will be conducted after his son reaches Rayagada following which the exact cause of the death will be known, said Dash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022