Himachal's SSC employee arrested for leaking question paper

Hamirpur/Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) The vigilance department on Friday arrested an employee of the Himachal Pradesh State Staff Selection Commission here in connection with the junior office assistant JOA (IT) exam paper leak case, officials said. The exam which was scheduled on Sunday has been cancelled by the commission.

An HPSSSC spokesperson said the vigilance department had received a complaint that a tout named Sanjay had contacted the complainant with an offer to provide him question papers, following which a trap team was laid.

The tout again contacted the complainant to meet him at NIT Hamirpur from where he took him to a house of the senior superintendent secrecy branch, HPSSC, Uma Azad, from where they were apprehended red-handed, the officials said.

Cash worth Rs 2.50 lakhs and question papers were recovered from her house. Her computer was also confiscated.

Two other persons who had made online payments to the tout were also apprehended by the police.

About one-and-a-half lakh candidates had applied for the examination. All three were taken into police custody. A case has been registered in the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, the official said. The woman was on the radar of the vigilance department for a long time. The BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap termed the paper leak as unfortunate and said Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be constituted to probe the case. However, media advisor to the chief minister, Naresh Chauhan said the police department was keeping a strict vigil on all examinations in the process after the CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu made it clear on the very first day that the government would be transparent, accountable and responsive. This is not the first time that a paper has been leaked in the state. Earlier this year also a constable recruitment examination paper was leaked. The paper leak had shocked the state. As many as 253 persons were arrested during the course of the investigation and chargesheets were filed against over 181 accused. The CBI is probing the case.

