Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin - Kyodo

Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday. Yamagami's detention for mental examination will end on January 10, and Nara prosecutors will likely indict him by January 13, according to Kyodo. The prosecutors were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday. The decision follows psychiatric examination of the suspect, Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old.

Abe was killed with a handmade gun during an election campaign in July. Yamagami's detention for mental examination will end on January 10, and Nara prosecutors will likely indict him by January 13, according to Kyodo. The prosecutors were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

