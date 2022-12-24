Left Menu

Relatives beat up docs at pvt hospital in Kerala over infant's death, 8 booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Enraged relatives of a pregnant woman beat up doctors at a private hospital near here alleging that the baby, found to be unresponsive during routine scanning, died due to medical negligence.

Eight people, including the husband of the woman were booked based on a complaint from the hospital management, a reputed maternity centre located at Muvattupuzha near here, police said on Saturday.

The shocked relatives manhandled the doctors when they were informed that the baby was found dead during the scanning on Friday evening, hospital authorities said.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, the angry family members could be seen pushing doctors and other hospital staff and beating them up when they tried to convince them.

The relatives alleged that though they reached the hospital much earlier, the pregnant woman was not attended to by doctors immediately and did not get proper medical care on time, which led to the death of the infant.

However, hospital CEO Sabu George rejected the charges and said though the woman was advised to be admitted there three days ago, she did not come citing inconvenience.

The woman came to the hospital only in the afternoon.

''The relatives did not even allow the doctors to explain what had happened.... it is most painful... The woman's husband beat me twice. Another doctor was also beaten up when he tried to block him,'' George said.

The condition of the woman was said to be stable.

He also said it was hard for doctors to perform their duty under such circumstances.

Police said they were yet to receive any complaint from the woman's relatives in this regard.

