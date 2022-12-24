Left Menu

Body of unidentified man found in Kalwa Creek

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 16:11 IST
The body a man in his mid-fifties was found in Kalwa Creek in Thane on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The body was recovered by firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell personnel from Kharegaon, civic official Avinash Sawant said.

Local police have been a probe, the official said.

