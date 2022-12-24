Body of unidentified man found in Kalwa Creek

The body a man in his mid-fifties was found in Kalwa Creek in Thane on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

The body was recovered by firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell personnel from Kharegaon, civic official Avinash Sawant said.

Local police have been a probe, the official said.

