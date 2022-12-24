Maha: Three Nigerians held with drugs worth Rs 27.5 lakh in Thane

Three Nigerians were arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 27.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the Crime Unit-5 of Wagle Estate police laid a trap and nabbed the trio near a mall around 1 am, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The police seized 60 gm of cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh and 70 gm of mephedrone powder valued at Rs 3.5 lakh from the accused, he said.

While three accused have been arrested, the police are on the lookout for another accused involved in the crime, the official said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)