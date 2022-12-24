Left Menu

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Punjab DGP reviews security arrangements

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-12-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 17:12 IST
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements for the three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela, slated to commence from December 26 in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

As part of the security arrangements, around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed, Yadav said. The mela marks the martyrdom of the two younger sons of 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh -who were bricked alive by the Mughals on December 26, 1705.

Lakhs of devotees attend the annual religious function.

DGP Yadav on Saturday tweeted, ''Reviewed the security arrangements with DIG @RupnagarRange & SSP @FatehgarhsahibP for the smooth conduct of Shaheedi Jor Mela in #FatehgarhSahib and prayed for the peace and harmony in the state.'' In another tweet, Yadav said, ''Addressed 3,000 police officers being deployed for security arrangements in district #Fatehgarhsahib from 26 to 28 December for the Shaheedi Jor Mela. 5 Samadhan Centres have been set up to assist devotees coming all over India and a modern Command Centre established.'' He further said drones were being used for surveillance and special teams have been positioned to respond to contingencies.

