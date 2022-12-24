UP: 3 policemen suspended, 14 taken off duty for taking bribe

Three policemen were suspended and 14 others shifted to the police lines here after a video of them taking bribes came to the fore, a police official said on Saturday.

Garhi outpost incharge under Quila police station Rajneesh Kumar, sub-inspector Ravi Kumar and constable Uttam have been suspended, SSP Akhilesh Chaurasia said.

Fourteen constables posted at the outpost have been taken off active duty, he said.

The action was taken after a video of some police personnel at the police post taking bribes came to the fore and the policemen were found guilty after an investigation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)