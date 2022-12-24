Left Menu

History-sheeter held under MPDA in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:01 IST
A 25-year-old man was charged under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) in Latur district and sent to jail, a police official said on Saturday.

The Bhagya Nagar resident is accused of crimes like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, damage to property, armed robbery, he added.

''The order to jail him under MPDA was given by Collector Prithviraj BP and the action was taken under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Somay Munde. This is the first time such action has been taken in Latur district under this Act,'' the official said.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

