Left Menu

Delhi man stabbed after scuffle

Police got information about an altercation between two people -- Sonu and Sunny -- both residents of Sangam Vihar and rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said. Another Sangam Vihar-resident Gagandeep, saw the argument and intervened that led to a scuffle between him and Sunny, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 19:51 IST
Delhi man stabbed after scuffle
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar following a scuffle, police said on Saturday. The victim has been admitted to the AIIMS and is currently under treatment, police said, adding that the incident took place on Friday. Police got information about an altercation between two people -- Sonu and Sunny -- both residents of Sangam Vihar and rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said. Following the scuffle, Sonu along with his accomplices thrashed Sunny and fled the spot, police said. However, Sunny and his accomplices -- Ali Hassan, Sudhir Gupta alias Gappu, Vicky Aggarwal among others -- went to Sonu's house and started arguing with his mother, police said. Another Sangam Vihar-resident Gagandeep, saw the argument and intervened that led to a scuffle between him and Sunny, police said. During the scuffle, Sunny stabbed Gagandeep with a knife and escaped, the officer said. Gagandeep's statement has been recorded and a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022