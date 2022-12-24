Delhi man stabbed after scuffle

A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar following a scuffle, police said on Saturday. The victim has been admitted to the AIIMS and is currently under treatment, police said, adding that the incident took place on Friday. Police got information about an altercation between two people -- Sonu and Sunny -- both residents of Sangam Vihar and rushed to the spot, a senior police officer said. Following the scuffle, Sonu along with his accomplices thrashed Sunny and fled the spot, police said. However, Sunny and his accomplices -- Ali Hassan, Sudhir Gupta alias Gappu, Vicky Aggarwal among others -- went to Sonu's house and started arguing with his mother, police said. Another Sangam Vihar-resident Gagandeep, saw the argument and intervened that led to a scuffle between him and Sunny, police said. During the scuffle, Sunny stabbed Gagandeep with a knife and escaped, the officer said. Gagandeep's statement has been recorded and a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, police added.

